This summer, West Point cadets stepped out of the classroom and into one of the world’s most strategically vital regions, the Indo-Pacific. Working alongside U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) units and partners across locations like South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore and Hawaii, cadets contributed to real-world military challenges, reinforcing the Academy’s 2025-26 academic theme: “Projecting Lethality: Addressing the Multidimensional Challenges in the Indo-Pacific.”
AIAD exposes cadets to 2025-26 academic theme
