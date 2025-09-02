Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AIAD exposes cadets to 2025-26 academic theme

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    AIAD exposes cadets to 2025-26 academic theme

    WEST POINT, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2025

    Photo by Eric Bartelt 

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    This summer, West Point cadets stepped out of the classroom and into one of the world’s most strategically vital regions, the Indo-Pacific. Working alongside U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) units and partners across locations like South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore and Hawaii, cadets contributed to real-world military challenges, reinforcing the Academy’s 2025-26 academic theme: “Projecting Lethality: Addressing the Multidimensional Challenges in the Indo-Pacific.”

    (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 16:15
    Photo ID: 9291077
    VIRIN: 250903-O-ZV784-5729
    Resolution: 2016x1512
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: WEST POINT, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AIAD exposes cadets to 2025-26 academic theme, by Eric Bartelt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AIAD exposes cadets to 2025-26 academic theme

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMA
    West Point
    U.S. Military Academy
    AIAD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download