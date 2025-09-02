Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keystone Controllers: PA Air Guard Guides Skies Over Palau

    AIRAI, PALAU

    08.13.2025

    Photo by Shawn Monk 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen with the 258th Combat Airfield Operations Squadron out of Johnstown, Pennsylvania, pose for a photo at Palau’s International Airport with the local liaison officer during Exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 Aug.13, 2025. The 258th Combat Airfield Operations Squadron is a geographically separated unit of the 171st Air Refueling Wing and serves an essential mission by providing air traffic control services both stateside and overseas to civil, military, and even presidential aircraft while also maintaining mobile readiness to deploy. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo)

    171st Air Refueling Wing
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    258th Combat Airfield Operations Squadron
    Exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025

