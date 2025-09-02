Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen with the 258th Combat Airfield Operations Squadron out of Johnstown, Pennsylvania, pose for a photo at Palau’s International Airport with the local liaison officer during Exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 Aug.13, 2025. The 258th Combat Airfield Operations Squadron is a geographically separated unit of the 171st Air Refueling Wing and serves an essential mission by providing air traffic control services both stateside and overseas to civil, military, and even presidential aircraft while also maintaining mobile readiness to deploy. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2025 14:44
|Photo ID:
|9290914
|VIRIN:
|250813-Z-NQ177-2001
|Resolution:
|5120x3840
|Size:
|4.04 MB
|Location:
|AIRAI, PW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Keystone Controllers: PA Air Guard Guides Skies Over Palau, by Shawn Monk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Keystone Controllers: PA Air Guard Guides Skies Over Palau
No keywords found.