Resource Advisor Michael Sanchez (left) and Frank Lake (right) with the Red Salmon Complex wildfire burning in background. Sanchez, now with the Karuk Tribe, and Lake are working to identify and mitigate fire suppression actions on tribal, cultural and heritage resources. (USDA Forest Service Photo by Frank Lake)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2025 13:08
|Photo ID:
|9290579
|VIRIN:
|211116-O-D0276-4031
|Resolution:
|4288x3216
|Size:
|3.06 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tribal and Indigenous Fire Tradition, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Tribal and Indigenous Fire Tradition
No keywords found.