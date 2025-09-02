Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tribal and Indigenous Fire Tradition

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Tribal and Indigenous Fire Tradition

    UNITED STATES

    11.16.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USDA Forest Service

    Resource Advisor Michael Sanchez (left) and Frank Lake (right) with the Red Salmon Complex wildfire burning in background. Sanchez, now with the Karuk Tribe, and Lake are working to identify and mitigate fire suppression actions on tribal, cultural and heritage resources. (USDA Forest Service Photo by Frank Lake)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 13:08
    Photo ID: 9290579
    VIRIN: 211116-O-D0276-4031
    Resolution: 4288x3216
    Size: 3.06 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tribal and Indigenous Fire Tradition, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Tribal and Indigenous Fire Tradition

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download