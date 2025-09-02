West Shore Lake Pontchartrain Contract 107 Update

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Significant strides are being made on contract 107 of the West Shore Lake Pontchartrain project, located north of Reserve, LA. Here's the latest:



- The first 2,100 feet of embankment have been successfully constructed to the design elevation, marking a noteworthy point in the project's development.



- Construction of the berm access road is actively progressing which facilitates better site access and logistics.



- Seeding and mulching along the alignment have commenced, initiating the process of vegetation establishment to support long-term embankment stability.



- Excavation of the drainage canal is nearly complete, with approximately 1,000 feet remaining.



- A portion of the alignment is currently under a hold period. Due to faster soil strength gains than expected, the length of the hold period has been reduced, and work is scheduled to resume in mid-2026.



- Overall, contract 107 is now 83% complete, bringing us steadily closer to project delivery.