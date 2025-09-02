Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    West Shore Lake Pontchartrain Contract 107 Update

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    West Shore Lake Pontchartrain Contract 107 Update

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2025

    Photo by Ryan Labadens 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Significant strides are being made on contract 107 of the West Shore Lake Pontchartrain project, located north of Reserve, LA. Here's the latest:

    - The first 2,100 feet of embankment have been successfully constructed to the design elevation, marking a noteworthy point in the project's development.

    - Construction of the berm access road is actively progressing which facilitates better site access and logistics.

    - Seeding and mulching along the alignment have commenced, initiating the process of vegetation establishment to support long-term embankment stability.

    - Excavation of the drainage canal is nearly complete, with approximately 1,000 feet remaining.

    - A portion of the alignment is currently under a hold period. Due to faster soil strength gains than expected, the length of the hold period has been reduced, and work is scheduled to resume in mid-2026.

    - Overall, contract 107 is now 83% complete, bringing us steadily closer to project delivery.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 09:44
    Photo ID: 9290027
    VIRIN: 250903-A-GA223-3930
    Resolution: 4096x3072
    Size: 7.56 MB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    Hometown: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, West Shore Lake Pontchartrain Contract 107 Update, by Ryan Labadens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    New Orleans District
    West Shore Lake Pontchartrain
    USACE
    Army Corps of Engineers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download