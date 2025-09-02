Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Blue Angels Meet and Greet at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Blue Angels Meet and Greet at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum

    COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Reymundo Villegas 

    Naval Service Training Command     

    250822-N-GR847-3112 COLUMBUS, Ohio (Aug. 22, 2025) – Fireman David Torrance, assigned to the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard in Washington, D.C., waits before the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, meet and greet at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum during Navy Week Columbus, Aug. 22. Navy Week Columbus connects the community with the U.S. Navy during its 250th birthday year through a series of performances, educational events, and service projects. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Reymundo A. Villegas III)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 15:21
    Photo ID: 9288967
    VIRIN: 250822-N-GR847-3112
    Resolution: 10419x7779
    Size: 16.17 MB
    Location: COLUMBUS, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blue Angels Meet and Greet at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum, by PO1 Reymundo Villegas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Forged By The Sea
    Navy Week
    Blue Angels
    Ceremonial Guard
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download