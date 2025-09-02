Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250822-N-GR847-3112 COLUMBUS, Ohio (Aug. 22, 2025) – Fireman David Torrance, assigned to the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard in Washington, D.C., waits before the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, meet and greet at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum during Navy Week Columbus, Aug. 22. Navy Week Columbus connects the community with the U.S. Navy during its 250th birthday year through a series of performances, educational events, and service projects. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Reymundo A. Villegas III)