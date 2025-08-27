Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support met with representatives from the AUKUS Integration and Acquisition Program Office, United Kingdom Royal Navy, Royal Australian Navy, and the Australian Army during the AUKUS Trilateral Sustainment Team meeting, Aug. 18-21, 2025, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. AUKUS is a trilateral security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, focused on promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific region.