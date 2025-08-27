Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Celebrates U.S. Air Force Birthday

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2025

    Photo by Justin DeBraux 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard proudly joins the nation in celebrating the 77th birthday of the United States Air Force Sept. 18. For more than seven decades, the Air Force has protected our skies, projected power across the globe, and upheld the highest standards of excellence and innovation.

    We salute our Air Force brothers and sisters — past and present — for their unwavering commitment, bravery, and service to our country.

    Thank you for aiming high and flying, fighting, and winning.

