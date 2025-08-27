Norfolk Naval Shipyard Celebrates U.S. Air Force Birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Norfolk Naval Shipyard proudly joins the nation in celebrating the 77th birthday of the United States Air Force Sept. 18. For more than seven decades, the Air Force has protected our skies, projected power across the globe, and upheld the highest standards of excellence and innovation.



We salute our Air Force brothers and sisters — past and present — for their unwavering commitment, bravery, and service to our country.



Thank you for aiming high and flying, fighting, and winning.