Norfolk Naval Shipyard Honors Gold Star Mothers Day

Norfolk Naval Shipyard solemnly honors the mothers and families of our fallen service members Sept. 28 — the Gold Star Families who have made the greatest sacrifice for our nation.



We recognize your strength, your sorrow, and your enduring love. Your loss is felt by all of us, and we stand with you in remembrance and gratitude. Behind every name etched in memory is a family whose life was forever changed — and we will never forget.



To all Gold Star Mothers and Families:

Your courage inspires us. Your loved ones’ legacy lives on.