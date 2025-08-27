Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Honors Gold Star Mothers Day

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2025

    Photo by Marisa Berkey 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard solemnly honors the mothers and families of our fallen service members Sept. 28 — the Gold Star Families who have made the greatest sacrifice for our nation.

    We recognize your strength, your sorrow, and your enduring love. Your loss is felt by all of us, and we stand with you in remembrance and gratitude. Behind every name etched in memory is a family whose life was forever changed — and we will never forget.

    To all Gold Star Mothers and Families:
    Your courage inspires us. Your loved ones’ legacy lives on.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 07:49
    Photo ID: 9288386
    VIRIN: 250902-N-RC339-5809
    Resolution: 2550x3300
    Size: 713.58 KB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Norfolk Naval Shipyard Honors Gold Star Mothers Day, by Marisa Berkey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY

