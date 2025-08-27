Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Honors Constitution Day

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2025

    Photo by Marisa Berkey 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard proudly honors Constitution Day Sept. 17, commemorating the signing of the U.S. Constitution in 1787 — the foundational document that established the principles of our democracy, freedoms, and rule of law.

    As members of the Department of the Navy and the wider federal workforce, we are committed to upholding and defending the Constitution. It guides our mission, our service, and our dedication to the American people.

    Let us take a moment today to reflect on the values that unite us — liberty, justice, and the enduring strength of our nation.

    “We the People…” — three words that continue to shape our future.

