Norfolk Naval Shipyard Honors Constitution Day

Norfolk Naval Shipyard proudly honors Constitution Day Sept. 17, commemorating the signing of the U.S. Constitution in 1787 — the foundational document that established the principles of our democracy, freedoms, and rule of law.
As members of the Department of the Navy and the wider federal workforce, we are committed to upholding and defending the Constitution. It guides our mission, our service, and our dedication to the American people.
Let us take a moment today to reflect on the values that unite us — liberty, justice, and the enduring strength of our nation.
“We the People…” — three words that continue to shape our future.
