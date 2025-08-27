Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NNSY Honors Labor Day

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NNSY Honors Labor Day

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2025

    Photo by Lorenzo Raines 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Today, we recognize and celebrate the dedication, hard work, and resilience of the American workforce — especially the dedicated workforce of Norfolk Naval Shipyard who keep our Navy strong and our nation secure.

    Your commitment to excellence and service plays a vital role in our mission every single day. Thank you for all that you do.

    Enjoy a safe and restful Labor Day!

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 07:32
    Photo ID: 9288378
    VIRIN: 250901-N-NK427-9451
    Resolution: 2550x3300
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NNSY Honors Labor Day, by Lorenzo Raines, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    Labor Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download