NNSY Honors Labor Day

Today, we recognize and celebrate the dedication, hard work, and resilience of the American workforce — especially the dedicated workforce of Norfolk Naval Shipyard who keep our Navy strong and our nation secure.
Your commitment to excellence and service plays a vital role in our mission every single day. Thank you for all that you do.
Enjoy a safe and restful Labor Day!
