    Coast Guard suspends search for two men off Gold Beach, Oregon

    GOLD BEACH, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Northwest District

    Search and rescue tracklines are shown that the Coast Guard used during a search for two men that were aboard a capsized catamaran off the coast of Gold Beach, Ore., Sept. 31, 2025. The vessel was reported to the Coast Guard by Curry County 911 at 9:00 p.m., search efforts by the Coast Guard and local partners were conducted over 75 square nautical miles. (Courtesy Photo by Coast Guard Sector Columbia River)

