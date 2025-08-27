Coast Guard suspends search for two men off Gold Beach, Oregon

Search and rescue tracklines are shown that the Coast Guard used during a search for two men that were aboard a capsized catamaran off the coast of Gold Beach, Ore., Sept. 31, 2025. The vessel was reported to the Coast Guard by Curry County 911 at 9:00 p.m., search efforts by the Coast Guard and local partners were conducted over 75 square nautical miles. (Courtesy Photo by Coast Guard Sector Columbia River)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2025 23:30
|Photo ID:
|9288116
|VIRIN:
|250901-G-G0213-1001
|Resolution:
|739x582
|Size:
|92.68 KB
|Location:
|GOLD BEACH, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.