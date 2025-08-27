‘First’ for Super Garuda Shield: C-130 lands at Gatot Sobroto Airfield

U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules with the 374th Airlift Squadron, Yokota Air Base, Japan, lands at Gatot Sobroto Airfield near Baturaja Combat Training Center during Super Garuda Shield 25 in Baturaja, Indonesia, Aug. 28, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities and cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nickson Schenk)
