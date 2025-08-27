Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    'First' for Super Garuda Shield: C-130 lands at Gatot Sobroto Airfield

    BATURAJA, INDONESIA

    08.27.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Nickson Schenk 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules with the 374th Airlift Squadron, Yokota Air Base, Japan, lands at Gatot Sobroto Airfield near Baturaja Combat Training Center during Super Garuda Shield 25 in Baturaja, Indonesia, Aug. 28, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities and cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nickson Schenk)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 08.30.2025 00:50
    C-130J "Super" Hercules
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    374th Airlift Squadron
    Indonesia
    partnership
    SuperGarudaShied25

