TSC explores Arctic–Pacific security linkages at 2025 Arctic Encounter Symposium

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Matthew Hickey, associate director for Strategic Engagement at the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies, moderates a panel on strategic competition in the Arctic–Pacific during the 2025 Arctic Encounter Symposium in Anchorage, Alaska, Aug. 1, 2025. The panel brought together senior diplomats and experts from the United States, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and Canada to discuss growing security linkages between the Arctic and Indo-Pacific regions. (DoD photo by Hannah Smith)