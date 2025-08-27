Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TSC explores Arctic–Pacific security linkages at 2025 Arctic Encounter Symposium

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2025

    Photo by Hannah Smith 

    Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies

    Matthew Hickey, associate director for Strategic Engagement at the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies, moderates a panel on strategic competition in the Arctic–Pacific during the 2025 Arctic Encounter Symposium in Anchorage, Alaska, Aug. 1, 2025. The panel brought together senior diplomats and experts from the United States, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and Canada to discuss growing security linkages between the Arctic and Indo-Pacific regions. (DoD photo by Hannah Smith)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.29.2025 17:56
    Photo ID: 9286017
    VIRIN: 250801-D-DU559-1001
    Resolution: 2784x1645
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
    Security Cooperation
    Arctic Encounter Symposium
    Ted Stevens Center
    Arctic-Pacific
    Arctic

