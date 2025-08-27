F-35A Lightning II heritage

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft sit on the flight line at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 28, 2025. Tyndall is preparing to become a lead wing within Air Combat Command by generating unique sorties for pilots, including weapons evaluation over the Gulf. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)