Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-35A Lightning II heritage

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    F-35A Lightning II heritage

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft sit on the flight line at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 28, 2025. Tyndall is preparing to become a lead wing within Air Combat Command by generating unique sorties for pilots, including weapons evaluation over the Gulf. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.29.2025 16:40
    Photo ID: 9285975
    VIRIN: 250828-F-LY429-1028
    Resolution: 7546x4245
    Size: 11.31 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35A Lightning II heritage, by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    F-35
    Lightning
    Tyndall
    History
    Heritage

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download