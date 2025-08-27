Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A soldier assigned to the Task Force Dragon conducts maintenance during Saber Junction 25 at the Grafenwöhr Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC), Germany, August 27, 2025. Saber Junction 25 ensures that U.S. Allied and partner forces are prepared to act decisively in response to emerging threats, crisis, or opportunities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joseph Peake)