Soldiers assigned to the Task Force Dragon pose in front of a fueling vehicle during Saber Junction 25 at the Grafenwöhr Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center(JMRC), Germany, August [DAY], 2025. Saber Junction 25 ensures that U.S. Allied and partner forces are prepared to act decisively in response to emerging threats, crisis, or opportunities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joseph Peake)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2025 05:09
|Photo ID:
|9285178
|VIRIN:
|250827-A-IF092-2003
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|10.56 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Saber Junction 25, by SGT Joseph Peake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.