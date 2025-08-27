Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers assigned to the Task Force Dragon conducts fueling operations during Saber Junction 25 at the Grafenwöhr Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC), Germany, August 27, 2025. Saber Junction 25 ensures that U.S. Allied and partner forces are prepared to act decisively in response to emerging threats, crisis, or opportunities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joseph Peake)