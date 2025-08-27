Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army pilot assigned to the Task Force Dragon flies over ground forces during a live fires flight during Saber Junction 25 at the Grafenwöhr Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC), Germany, August 26, 2025. Saber Junction 25 ensures that U.S. Allied and partner forces are prepared to act decisively in response to emerging threats, crisis, or opportunities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joseph Peake)