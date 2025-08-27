Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    495th FGS participates in Combined Strike 25

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    08.21.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force members of the 495th Fighter Generation Squadron pose for a group photo during Exercise Combined Strike 25 at Aviano Air Base, Italy, August 22, 2025. Integration exercises like Combined Strike 25 ensure USAFE-AFAFRICA remains ready and postured to defend the area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.29.2025 04:51
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Combined Strike 25
    495th Fighter Generation Squadron

