495th FGS participates in Combined Strike 25

U.S. Air Force members of the 495th Fighter Generation Squadron pose for a group photo during Exercise Combined Strike 25 at Aviano Air Base, Italy, August 22, 2025. Integration exercises like Combined Strike 25 ensure USAFE-AFAFRICA remains ready and postured to defend the area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)
