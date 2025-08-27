HESHIKIYA DISTRICT, Japan (Aug. 15, 2025) – U.S. Navy Sailors from Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) and Patrol Squadron (VP) 9 join members of the Naval Officers’ Spouses’ Club of Okinawa and staff of a local after-school childcare center near White Beach Naval Facility for a group photo following the delivery of industrial cooling fans, Aug. 15, 2025. The donation, part of CFAO’s community relations program, will help provide a safer and more comfortable environment for children and staff during Okinawa’s hot summer months. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2025 04:03
|Photo ID:
|9285094
|VIRIN:
|250815-N-DN657-1002
|Resolution:
|6123x4898
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|URUMA, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Sailors Help Okinawan Childcare Center Beat the Heat, by PO2 Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Navy Sailors Help Okinawan Childcare Center Beat the Heat
No keywords found.