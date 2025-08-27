U.S. Navy Sailors Help Okinawan Childcare Center Beat the Heat

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

HESHIKIYA DISTRICT, Japan (Aug. 15, 2025) – U.S. Navy Sailors from Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) and Patrol Squadron (VP) 9 join members of the Naval Officers’ Spouses’ Club of Okinawa and staff of a local after-school childcare center near White Beach Naval Facility for a group photo following the delivery of industrial cooling fans, Aug. 15, 2025. The donation, part of CFAO’s community relations program, will help provide a safer and more comfortable environment for children and staff during Okinawa’s hot summer months. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)