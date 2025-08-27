Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Sailors Help Okinawan Childcare Center Beat the Heat

    URUMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.15.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Guth 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa

    HESHIKIYA DISTRICT, Japan (Aug. 15, 2025) – U.S. Navy Sailors from Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) and Patrol Squadron (VP) 9 join members of the Naval Officers’ Spouses’ Club of Okinawa and staff of a local after-school childcare center near White Beach Naval Facility for a group photo following the delivery of industrial cooling fans, Aug. 15, 2025. The donation, part of CFAO’s community relations program, will help provide a safer and more comfortable environment for children and staff during Okinawa’s hot summer months. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)

