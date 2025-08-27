Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    940 ARW Plays Softball During Beale vs. Travis Sports Day

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    940 ARW Plays Softball During Beale vs. Travis Sports Day

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Photo by Lindsay Riddick-Liu 

    940th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jesse MacDonald from 940th Air Refueling Wing AMXS hits a softball during Beale vs. Travis Sports Day at Beale Air Force Base on August 28, 2025. The second annual event brought together personnel from both bases to create friendly competition and esprit de corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lindsay Riddick-Liu)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 19:28
    Photo ID: 9284548
    VIRIN: 250828-F-EH923-5445
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 23
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 940 ARW Plays Softball During Beale vs. Travis Sports Day, by Lindsay Riddick-Liu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    940th Air Refueling Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download