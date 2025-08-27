940 ARW MXG Conducts Tour with Honorary Commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Daniel Gillum from the 940th Air Refueling Wing Maintenance Group at Beale Air Force Base, California shows Mrs. Maria Ball, Executive Director of the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank the engine of a KC-135 Stratotanker on August 26, 2025. Mrs. Ball is the Honorary Commander for the 940th Maintenance Group. The intent of the honorary commanders program is to educate and increase civic leaders' knowledge and understanding about the Air Force and the installation in an effort to further strengthen support for our military missions, our service members, and their families while building valuable partnerships within the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lindsay Riddick-Liu)