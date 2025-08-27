Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    940 ARW MXG Conducts Tour with Honorary Commander

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    940 ARW MXG Conducts Tour with Honorary Commander

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2025

    Photo by Lindsay Riddick-Liu 

    940th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Daniel Gillum from the 940th Air Refueling Wing Maintenance Group at Beale Air Force Base, California shows Mrs. Maria Ball, Executive Director of the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank the engine of a KC-135 Stratotanker on August 26, 2025. Mrs. Ball is the Honorary Commander for the 940th Maintenance Group. The intent of the honorary commanders program is to educate and increase civic leaders' knowledge and understanding about the Air Force and the installation in an effort to further strengthen support for our military missions, our service members, and their families while building valuable partnerships within the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lindsay Riddick-Liu)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 18:21
    Photo ID: 9284417
    VIRIN: 250826-F-EH923-1005
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 940 ARW MXG Conducts Tour with Honorary Commander, by Lindsay Riddick-Liu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KC-135
    Honorary Commander
    940th Air Refueling Wing
    Stratotanker

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download