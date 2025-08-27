Making a Good Impression at Branch Health Clinic Everett

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Making a impression…Training Thursday at Branch Health Clinic Everett Dental Clinic is hands-on in learning how to properly take a teeth impression on a patient for [from left] Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Rene Gomez, Hospitalman Maki Gilbert, HM2 Samual Vasquez, and Tam N. Dang. The clinic team – five providers, four hygienists, nine Sailors and three civilian staff – support mission readiness for all fleet assets at Naval Station Everett, as indicated by handling 8,100 appointments last [calendar] year. They also coordinated 83 dental rodeos – a streamlined process to efficiently handle a sizable amount of patients - for attached ships in order to maintain deployability, as well as ensured dental needs for guided missile cruiser USS Chosin (CG 65) homeport shift. Overall they increased the Operational Dental Readiness from 83 percent to 93 percent for eight attached ships and 26 tenant commands (courtesy photo).