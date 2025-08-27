Midshipmen Earn Elite ‘Blue Chip’ Assignments After Immersive USVRON One Unmanned Systems Training

Midshipman 1st Class Dylan Smith, Midshipman 1st Class Allan Williams, Midshipman 1st Class Sophia Richter, and Ensign Matthew Pruyn with Overlord Unmanned Surface Vessels (OUSV) Mariner and Ranger in Port Hueneme, CA. Unmanned Surface Vessel Squadron (USVRON) One. Photo by ENS Xie USVRON-1
Date Taken:
|08.01.2025
Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 14:26
Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
