Date Taken: 08.28.2025 Date Posted: 08.28.2025 13:03 Photo ID: 9283585 VIRIN: 250828-F-OD898-3001 Resolution: 3840x2160 Size: 2.81 MB Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, A thumbnail graphic for AFLCMC's "Leadership Log" podcast, episode 126., by Joseph Danielewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.