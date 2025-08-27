Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior U.S. Military Medical Officer in Europe hosts meeting with Third Air Force Commander

    GERMANY

    08.28.2025

    Photo by Kirk Frady 

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    SEMBACH, Germany - U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud, director of Defense Health Network Europe and commander of Medical Readiness Command, Europe met with U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul Moga, Third Air Force commander at Sembach Aug. 28. The meeting focused on optimizing existing resources and identifying opportunities for increased collaboration between U.S. military medical assets and Air Force units across Europe. Giraud and Moga explored ways to enhance medical readiness and ensure timely, efficient healthcare access for Air Force personnel and their families serving overseas. The discussion highlighted the importance of joint service cooperation in maintaining a healthy and deployable force.(Pictured from left to right; Command Chief Master Sgt. Jason Trickey, Maj. Gen. Paul Moga, Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud and Command Sgt. Maj. Kalani Kalili)

    This work, Senior U.S. Military Medical Officer in Europe hosts meeting with Third Air Force Commander, by Kirk Frady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical Readiness
    Army Medicine
    Third Air Force
    StronerTogether

