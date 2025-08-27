Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Santa Fe (SSN 763) pulls into Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Santa Fe (SSN 763) pulls into Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    07.22.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kristen Yarber 

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    SASEBO, Japan (July 22, 2025) – The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Santa Fe (SSN 763) prepares to moor at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Akasaki Fuel Depot in Sasebo, Japan, July 22, 2025. Santa Fe supports the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kristen Yarber)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 01:21
    Photo ID: 9282246
    VIRIN: 250722-N-KW679-1349
    Resolution: 2541x2375
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: SASEBO, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Santa Fe (SSN 763) pulls into Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, by PO1 Kristen Yarber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Santa Fe
    SSN 763
    Submarine
    CFAS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download