USS Santa Fe (SSN 763) pulls into Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

SASEBO, Japan (July 22, 2025) – The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Santa Fe (SSN 763) prepares to moor at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Akasaki Fuel Depot in Sasebo, Japan, July 22, 2025. Santa Fe supports the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kristen Yarber)
