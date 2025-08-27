Rear Adm. Erik J. Eslich, Director, Maritime Operations, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Visits COMLOGWESTPAC, August 24, 2025

SINGAPORE (August 24, 2025) Rear Adm. Erik J. Eslich, Director, Maritime Operations, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, Rear Adm. Todd Cimicata, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOGWESTPAC/CTF 73), Center, and Rear Adm. Daniel W. Ettlich, Director, Fleet Maintenance, pose for a photo during a scheduled visit to Sembawang Naval Installation (SNI), Aug. 24, 2025. COMLOGWESTPAC supports deployed maritime forces, along with regional Allies and partners, to sustain Western Pacific operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 00:46
|Photo ID:
|9282205
|VIRIN:
|250824-N-YV347-1003
|Resolution:
|6651x4434
|Size:
|21.86 MB
|Location:
|SEMBAWANG PORT, SG
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
