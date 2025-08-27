Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rear Adm. Erik J. Eslich, Director, Maritime Operations, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Visits COMLOGWESTPAC, August 24, 2025

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Rear Adm. Erik J. Eslich, Director, Maritime Operations, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Visits COMLOGWESTPAC, August 24, 2025

    SEMBAWANG PORT, SINGAPORE

    08.24.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Jennings  

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    SINGAPORE (August 24, 2025) Rear Adm. Erik J. Eslich, Director, Maritime Operations, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, Rear Adm. Todd Cimicata, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOGWESTPAC/CTF 73), Center, and Rear Adm. Daniel W. Ettlich, Director, Fleet Maintenance, pose for a photo during a scheduled visit to Sembawang Naval Installation (SNI), Aug. 24, 2025. COMLOGWESTPAC supports deployed maritime forces, along with regional Allies and partners, to sustain Western Pacific operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 00:46
    Photo ID: 9282205
    VIRIN: 250824-N-YV347-1003
    Resolution: 6651x4434
    Size: 21.86 MB
    Location: SEMBAWANG PORT, SG
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rear Adm. Erik J. Eslich, Director, Maritime Operations, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Visits COMLOGWESTPAC, August 24, 2025, by PO2 Jordan Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    usnavy
    CTF73
    COMLOGWESTPAC
    uspacificfleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download