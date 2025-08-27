U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jordan Reynolds, 28 Operational Medical Readiness Squadron aerospace medicine flight chief, poses for a photo in an ambulance at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., Aug. 20, 2025. Reynolds was nominated for Raider of the Week, a 28th Bomb Wing recognition program, for her work and accomplishments helping create the Wing's first intel briefing, coordinating efforts between squadrons to provide targeted intel mission operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Addison Bolt)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2025 12:22
|Photo ID:
|9280557
|VIRIN:
|250820-F-YQ382-1007
|Resolution:
|7039x4693
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ellsworth Air Force Base Raider of the Week, by A1C Addison Bolt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
