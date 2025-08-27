Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ellsworth Air Force Base Raider of the Week

    ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Addison Bolt 

    28th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jordan Reynolds, 28 Operational Medical Readiness Squadron aerospace medicine flight chief, poses for a photo in an ambulance at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., Aug. 20, 2025. Reynolds was nominated for Raider of the Week, a 28th Bomb Wing recognition program, for her work and accomplishments helping create the Wing's first intel briefing, coordinating efforts between squadrons to provide targeted intel mission operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Addison Bolt)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 12:22
    Photo ID: 9280557
    VIRIN: 250820-F-YQ382-1007
    Resolution: 7039x4693
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
    28th Bomb Wing
    Ellsworth Air Force Base
    Raider of the Week
    aerospace medic
    ROTW

