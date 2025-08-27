MCRC Hosts Mock Trial at Suffolk University Law School

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left to right, Maj. Courtney Thompson, commanding officer, Recruiting Station Boston, 1st Marine Corps District, Capt. Tyler Pittman, military justice instructor, Naval Justice School, 1st Lt. Nicolas Labranche, a judge advocate with Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, 1st Lt. Miles Matule, a judge advocate with the Eastern Recruiting Region, Lt. Col. Brad Tully, deputy judge advocate, Headquarters and Service Battalion, Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C., Capt. Connor Flynn, officer selection officer, Recruiting Station Boston, Col. Iain Pedden, a judge advocate and Director of Appellate Government Division, Navy and Marine Corps Criminal Court of Appeals, Col. Alexander Chotkowski, staff judge advocate, Marine Forces Command Headquarters, Maj. Lambert Jackson, deputy staff judge advocate, Judge Advocate Division of Headquarters Marine Corps, and Col. James Gallagher, judge advocate, Marine Forces Command, facilitated the 2025 Boston Marine Corps Judge Advocate Symposium at Suffolk University Law School during Marine Week Boston, Aug. 25, 2025. The symposium took place on the first day of classes for the 2025-2026 academic year and was attended by law students, alumni and faculty members from law programs at Suffolk University, New England Law, Boston College, University of New Hampshire, Yale and Harvard. These Marine Officers showcased their experience and opportunities for service in the Marine Corps to law students and the Boston legal community. (Courtesy Photo)