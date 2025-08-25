Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    60 MDSS Group Photo

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2025

    Photo by Brian Collett 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Medical Support Squadron (MDSS) come together for a group photo at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 19, 2025. The 60th MDSS provides patient administration, referrals, resource management, information technology, medical logistics and more in support of the Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs Northern California Health Care System. These Airmen provide health services to seven geographic combatant commands and deliver rapid disaster relief at home and overseas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 12:37
    Photo ID: 9278239
    VIRIN: 250819-F-ZL248-1044
    Resolution: 7483x4989
    Size: 32.83 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, 60 MDSS Group Photo, by Brian Collett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAF
    DGMC
    60 MDSS
    Airmen

