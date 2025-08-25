60 MDSS Group Photo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Medical Support Squadron (MDSS) come together for a group photo at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 19, 2025. The 60th MDSS provides patient administration, referrals, resource management, information technology, medical logistics and more in support of the Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs Northern California Health Care System. These Airmen provide health services to seven geographic combatant commands and deliver rapid disaster relief at home and overseas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)