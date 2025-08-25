Schriever Wargame 2025 Strengthens International Partnerships, Shapes Future Space Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants from the U.S. Space Force, industry and nine partner nations gather for a group photo at the Schriever Wargame 2025, held Aug. 10–21 at the LeMay Center’s Wargame Institute at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala. The biennial Schriever Wargame, a tabletop event set a decade into the future, challenges the U.S. and partner nations to respond to a notional conflict scenario, stress test strategies and policies, and evaluate how emerging technologies could strengthen future operations. This year’s event brought together more than 350 participants to explore strategic challenges, inform future force design and acquisition, and reinforce interoperability and mutual security in space. (Courtesy photo)