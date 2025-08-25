Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A B-17G Flying Fortress performs a flyby during the first Atlantic City Air Show, a salute to the 100th Anniversary of Powered Flight, over the Atlantic City Boardwalk at Atlantic City, New Jersey, Aug. 27, 2003. The 177th Fighter Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard; United States Army Golden Knights Parachute Team; and the United States Air Force Thunderbirds were among the performers at the air show. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mark C. Olsen)