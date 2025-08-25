Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Atlantic City Air Show

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Atlantic City Air Show

    ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2003

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    A B-17G Flying Fortress performs a flyby during the first Atlantic City Air Show, a salute to the 100th Anniversary of Powered Flight, over the Atlantic City Boardwalk at Atlantic City, New Jersey, Aug. 27, 2003. The 177th Fighter Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard; United States Army Golden Knights Parachute Team; and the United States Air Force Thunderbirds were among the performers at the air show. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mark C. Olsen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2003
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 09:17
    Photo ID: 9277678
    VIRIN: 030827-Z-AL508-1098
    Resolution: 2659x1773
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Atlantic City Air Show, by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAF
    USA
    NJANG
    Aerial Demonstration Team
    Airshow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download