A B-17G Flying Fortress performs a flyby during the first Atlantic City Air Show, a salute to the 100th Anniversary of Powered Flight, over the Atlantic City Boardwalk at Atlantic City, New Jersey, Aug. 27, 2003. The 177th Fighter Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard; United States Army Golden Knights Parachute Team; and the United States Air Force Thunderbirds were among the performers at the air show. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mark C. Olsen)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2003
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2025 09:17
|Photo ID:
|9277678
|VIRIN:
|030827-Z-AL508-1098
|Resolution:
|2659x1773
|Size:
|2.07 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
