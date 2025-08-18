Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    04.02.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Marcel Bassett 

    Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency

    ALEXANDRIA, Va. – DCSA Director David Cattler speaks to insider threat and security professionals from military, government, industry and academia at the National Insider Threat Awareness Month (NITAM) conference held at the U.S. Patent and Trade Office on Aug. 18.

    In his keynote speech, Cattler emphasized that he National Industrial Security Program (NISP) is “central to defending our national power.” NISP, established by Executive Order 12829, ensures that cleared U.S. defense industry safeguards the classified information in their possession while performing work on contracts, programs, bids or research and development efforts.

    The DCSA director highlighted the importance of DOD, government, industry and academia’s partnership with DCSA to ensure a trusted federal and industrial workforce while enabling industry’s delivery of uncompromised capabilities. He also outlined the agency’s vision, mission and capabilities as the government’s premier provider of integrated security services across four pillars of activities.

    This work, DCSA Director: DOD, Government, Industry and Academia Partnership with America’s Gatekeeper Protects the Nation’s Trusted Workforce, Spaces, Secrets, by SGT Marcel Bassett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

