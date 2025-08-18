DCSA Director: DOD, Government, Industry and Academia Partnership with America’s Gatekeeper Protects the Nation’s Trusted Workforce, Spaces, Secrets

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – DCSA Director David Cattler speaks to insider threat and security professionals from military, government, industry and academia at the National Insider Threat Awareness Month (NITAM) conference held at the U.S. Patent and Trade Office on Aug. 18.
In his keynote speech, Cattler emphasized that he National Industrial Security Program (NISP) is “central to defending our national power.” NISP, established by Executive Order 12829, ensures that cleared U.S. defense industry safeguards the classified information in their possession while performing work on contracts, programs, bids or research and development efforts.
The DCSA director highlighted the importance of DOD, government, industry and academia’s partnership with DCSA to ensure a trusted federal and industrial workforce while enabling industry’s delivery of uncompromised capabilities. He also outlined the agency’s vision, mission and capabilities as the government’s premier provider of integrated security services across four pillars of activities.
