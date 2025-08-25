USAREUR-AF Medical Lane

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Shane Hope, an explosive ordnance team leader assigned to the 702nd Ordnance Company, 18th Military Police Brigade, transports a patient to the evacuation site on the medical lane during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, Aug. 25, 2025. Teams from across the command are competing in events that test tactical proficiency, communication, and cohesion.
08.24.2025
08.25.2025
|DE
