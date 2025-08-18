Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Week Boston 2025: SPMAGTF-250 Group Photo

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250 and Governor Maura Healey, the governor of Massachusetts, pose for a group photo during Marine Week Boston, Aug. 21, 2025. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo illustration by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves)

