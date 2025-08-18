U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250 and Governor Maura Healey, the governor of Massachusetts, pose for a group photo during Marine Week Boston, Aug. 21, 2025. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo illustration by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2025 15:23
|Photo ID:
|9276090
|VIRIN:
|250825-M-UY446-1001
|Resolution:
|2400x1698
|Size:
|3 MB
|Location:
|BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Marine Week Boston 2025: SPMAGTF-250 Group Photo, by LCpl Juaquin Greaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
