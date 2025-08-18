37 Soldiers graduate EOLC-NJ

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Thirty-seven Soldiers of the New Jersey Army National Guard qualified as equal opportunity leaders, August 16, 2025. The six-day-long class held at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst prepared the Soldiers to improve readiness in their units by providing advice and identifying and preventing issues of discrimination and unfair treatment. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)