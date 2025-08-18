Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    37 Soldiers graduate EOLC-NJ

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2025

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    Thirty-seven Soldiers of the New Jersey Army National Guard qualified as equal opportunity leaders, August 16, 2025. The six-day-long class held at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst prepared the Soldiers to improve readiness in their units by providing advice and identifying and preventing issues of discrimination and unfair treatment. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

    Readiness
    NJARNG
    EOLC
    Training

