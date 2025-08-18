Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition Score after 12-Mile Ruck

    GERMANY

    08.22.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Osburn 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    After the 12-mile ruck at U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition, V Corps (4-2 CR) has officially taken the lead on Aug. 23, 2025, and there is a tie for ninth place. For 72 hours, starting tomorrow, the squads will compete in situational training exercises to include medical; chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear; and patrol lanes. (U.S. Army illustration by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Osburn)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.23.2025 04:55
    Location: DE
    StrongerTogether
    EABestSquad
    EABSBoard

