Coast Guard, Sector Delaware Bay, Port Security, Wilmington, Delaware

A screenshot of a Broll video showing partners from nine local, state, and federal agencies take part in a joint operation at the Port of Wilmington, Delaware, August 19, 2025. The goal of the operation was to ensure the port was in compliance with the Maritime Transportation Security Act while deterring and detecting illicit activity. (Coast Guard graphic by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West)