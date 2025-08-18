Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard, Sector Delaware Bay, Port Security, Wilmington, Delaware

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Coast Guard, Sector Delaware Bay, Port Security, Wilmington, Delaware

    DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West 

    U.S. Coast Guard East District   

    A screenshot of a Broll video showing partners from nine local, state, and federal agencies take part in a joint operation at the Port of Wilmington, Delaware, August 19, 2025. The goal of the operation was to ensure the port was in compliance with the Maritime Transportation Security Act while deterring and detecting illicit activity. (Coast Guard graphic by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 20:02
    Photo ID: 9273264
    VIRIN: 250822-G-NO310-1659
    Resolution: 2867x1911
    Size: 799.43 KB
    Location: DELAWARE, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Port Security
    Wilmington
    Sector Delaware Bay
    Coast Guard
    Delaware

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download