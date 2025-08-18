Chris Wysong, chief of Wayne Township Fire Deptartment, gives a tour Aug. 22 to a delegation of four firefighters from the Serbian Volunteer Fire Department. The delegation spent time with both professional and volunteer fire departments to observe operations, share best practices, and foster international relationships. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Shane Hughes)
Ohio National Guard Hosts Serbian Firefighters in Collaborative Exchange
