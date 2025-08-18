Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohio National Guard Hosts Serbian Firefighters in Collaborative Exchange

    WAYNE TOWNSHIP, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2025

    Photo by Shane Hughes 

    178th Wing

    Chris Wysong, chief of Wayne Township Fire Deptartment, gives a tour Aug. 22 to a delegation of four firefighters from the Serbian Volunteer Fire Department. The delegation spent time with both professional and volunteer fire departments to observe operations, share best practices, and foster international relationships. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Shane Hughes)

    State Partnership Program
    Ohio Air National Guard
    178th Wing
    Serbia
    Firefighters

