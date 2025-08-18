Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dworshak’s “Skeleton Bay” flooded in key step toward regional energy growth

    OROFINO, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2025

    Photo by Marcy Sanchez  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District

    Dworshak Flooded in Key Step Toward Regional Energy Growth
    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Walla Walla District's Dworshak Dam, is shown where a flooded turbine bay, future location of the dam's fourth generating unit, is assessed during the first flooding of the bay in 50 years. This flooding was part of initial design work to test draft tube bulkheads and assess how the space could be converted into an operating hydropower unit.

    Date Taken: 08.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 14:19
    Photo ID: 9272569
    VIRIN: 250822-A-EK666-4827
    Resolution: 1078x664
    Size: 202.36 KB
    Location: OROFINO, IDAHO, US
    US Army Corps of Engineers
    Hydropower
    Dworshak
    USACE NWW
    Wall Walla District

