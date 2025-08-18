OCS Graduation Group Photo Class 64

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    08.22.2025

    Photo by Orion Oettel 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Class 64 Officer Candidate School graduates stand in front of St. Francis Barracks in downtown Saint Augustine, Florida on August 22nd, 2025. They are receiving a tour showcasing the history of the Florida National Guard helping them become more informed on Florida's history to aid them in becoming better leaders for the future. (Photo Taken by Mr. Orion Oettel)

