OCS Graduation Group Photo Class 64

Class 64 Officer Candidate School graduates stand in front of St. Francis Barracks in downtown Saint Augustine, Florida on August 22nd, 2025. They are receiving a tour showcasing the history of the Florida National Guard helping them become more informed on Florida's history to aid them in becoming better leaders for the future. (Photo Taken by Mr. Orion Oettel)