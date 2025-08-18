Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Friday on the Flight Line

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Friday on the Flight Line

    UNITED STATES

    08.22.2025

    Photo by Ensign Sarah Brady 

    Chief of Naval Air Training

    ENS McGovern, student naval aviator assigned to training squadron 27 (VT-27) "Boomers," prepares for a training flight during sunrise.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 11:21
    Photo ID: 9272087
    VIRIN: 250822-N-WT298-1001
    Resolution: 1920x1536
    Size: 376.16 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Friday on the Flight Line, by ENS Sarah Brady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FlyNavy, Texan T-6, CNATRA, Aviation, VT-27, SNA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download