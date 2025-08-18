ENS McGovern, student naval aviator assigned to training squadron 27 (VT-27) "Boomers," prepares for a training flight during sunrise.
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2025 11:21
|Photo ID:
|9272087
|VIRIN:
|250822-N-WT298-1001
|Resolution:
|1920x1536
|Size:
|376.16 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Friday on the Flight Line, by ENS Sarah Brady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.