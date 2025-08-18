Pacific Partnership 2025 multinational servicemembers perform renovations in Chuuk, Federated States of Micronesia on August 20, 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Steelworker 2nd Class Dylan Thorn, assigned to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 (ACB-1) giving tour and project site for update Sapuk Elementary School, to Pacific Partnership 25 senior leadership during Pacific Partnership 2025, in Chuuk Aug. 20, 2025. Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daemon Pellegran)