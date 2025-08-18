Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    181st MFTB Proud at Normandy

    SAINTE-MARIE-DU-MONT, MANCHE, FRANCE

    05.31.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    181st Multifunctional Training Brigade

    U.S. Army Master Sgt. April Martinez with "Spearhead Battalion," 1st Battalion, 351st Infantry Regiment, 181st Infantry Brigade (MFTB), holds the brigade colors at Utah beach in Normandy, France, May 31, 2024. Martinez represented the Eagle Brigade during the 80th D-day commemoration. (U.S. Army Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 17:31
    Photo ID: 9268548
    VIRIN: 240531-A-A5051-1001
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 292.54 KB
    Location: SAINTE-MARIE-DU-MONT, MANCHE, FR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    First Army
    OC/T
    D Day
    181st MFTB
    Eagle Brigade
    Landing

