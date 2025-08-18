181st MFTB Proud at Normandy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Master Sgt. April Martinez with "Spearhead Battalion," 1st Battalion, 351st Infantry Regiment, 181st Infantry Brigade (MFTB), holds the brigade colors at Utah beach in Normandy, France, May 31, 2024. Martinez represented the Eagle Brigade during the 80th D-day commemoration. (U.S. Army Courtesy Photo)