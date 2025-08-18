75th Ranger Regiment Sniper Assault Course Hosted By 1st Ranger Battalion

A Ranger from the 75th Ranger Regiment prepares to engage targets while competing against other snipers from around the joint force during the Regimental Assault Sniper Course, hosted by 1st Ranger Battalion in Blakey, Georgia, July 17, 2025. This course reinforces a variety of sniper skills, such as long-range precision paired with fast-paced shifts in targets and environments, before testing each sniper's ability to perform under pressure within realistic combat scenarios, which is critical to maintaining lethality in any real world situation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Luke Sullivan)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2025 14:27
|Photo ID:
|9267890
|VIRIN:
|250717-A-IC404-6044
|Resolution:
|2574x3218
|Size:
|2.76 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
