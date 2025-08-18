Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    75th Ranger Regiment Sniper Assault Course Hosted By 1st Ranger Battalion

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    75th Ranger Regiment Sniper Assault Course Hosted By 1st Ranger Battalion

    UNITED STATES

    07.17.2025

    Photo by Spc. Luke Sullivan 

    75th Ranger Regiment

    A Ranger from the 75th Ranger Regiment prepares to engage targets while competing against other snipers from around the joint force during the Regimental Assault Sniper Course, hosted by 1st Ranger Battalion in Blakey, Georgia, July 17, 2025. This course reinforces a variety of sniper skills, such as long-range precision paired with fast-paced shifts in targets and environments, before testing each sniper's ability to perform under pressure within realistic combat scenarios, which is critical to maintaining lethality in any real world situation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Luke Sullivan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 14:27
    Photo ID: 9267890
    VIRIN: 250717-A-IC404-6044
    Resolution: 2574x3218
    Size: 2.76 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 75th Ranger Regiment Sniper Assault Course Hosted By 1st Ranger Battalion, by SPC Luke Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download