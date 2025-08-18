American kestrel (Falco sparverius) sit in a tree at the farm of Jose Miguel Cruz, a third generation coffee farmer as part of a Joint Chiefs project in Indiera Baja, Puerto Rico. National Guard would drop water to battle the flames.
(USDA Forest Service photo by Preston Keres)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2025 12:46
|Photo ID:
|9267563
|VIRIN:
|230430-O-LX350-4435
|Resolution:
|3840x2160
|Size:
|389.51 KB
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Puerto Rico Joint Chiefs, by Preston Keres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.