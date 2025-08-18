Combined Maritime Forces: Ready Together, Stronger Than Ever.

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    08.19.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Hans Williams 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    250819-A-OI911-1013 MANAMA, BAHRAIN (Aug. 19, 2025) Vice Adm. George Wikoff, commander of Combined Maritime Forces, and other leaders from CMF pose for a photo at the CMF headquarters in Manama, Bahrain. (Official U.S. Army photo)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 09:54
    Location: MANAMA, BH
