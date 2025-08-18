Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Budget Analyst named as MRC,EUR Civilian Employee of the Quarter for 2nd Quarter 2025 (Category II)

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Budget Analyst named as MRC,EUR Civilian Employee of the Quarter for 2nd Quarter 2025 (Category II)

    GERMANY

    08.20.2025

    Photo by Kirk Frady 

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    SEMBACH, Germany – Sandra Fenaillon, a budget analyst assigned to Medical Readiness Command, Europe was recently announced as Civilian Employee of the Quarter for 2nd Quarter 2025 (Category II). Fenaillon spearheaded the development of the newly approved command travel policy where she collaborated with stakeholders across the government travel enterprise to identify recurring issues and combed through hundreds of pages of financial and regulatory guidance. As a result of her efforts, this comprehensive resource now serves as a centralized reference for the entire command headquarters, greatly reducing thousands of dollars of travel-related errors and ensuring compliance with Army and DoD travel regulations.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 08:31
    Photo ID: 9267010
    VIRIN: 250820-A-YV790-8412
    Resolution: 2218x2959
    Size: 3.22 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Budget Analyst named as MRC,EUR Civilian Employee of the Quarter for 2nd Quarter 2025 (Category II), by Kirk Frady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Medicine
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download