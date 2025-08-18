Budget Analyst named as MRC,EUR Civilian Employee of the Quarter for 2nd Quarter 2025 (Category II)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SEMBACH, Germany – Sandra Fenaillon, a budget analyst assigned to Medical Readiness Command, Europe was recently announced as Civilian Employee of the Quarter for 2nd Quarter 2025 (Category II). Fenaillon spearheaded the development of the newly approved command travel policy where she collaborated with stakeholders across the government travel enterprise to identify recurring issues and combed through hundreds of pages of financial and regulatory guidance. As a result of her efforts, this comprehensive resource now serves as a centralized reference for the entire command headquarters, greatly reducing thousands of dollars of travel-related errors and ensuring compliance with Army and DoD travel regulations.