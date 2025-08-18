Thomas Cain named as MRC,EUR Civilian Employee of the Quarter for 2nd Quarter 2025 (Category III)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SEMBACH, Germany - Thomas Cain, the lead budget officer for Medical Readiness Command, Europe was recently recognized as the Civilian Employee (Category III) of the Quarter for 2nd Quarter 2025. He was recognized for his creation of a comprehensive budget tracking system that has provided unprecedented visibility into the organizations financial standing. His proactive approach was essential in ensuring Medical Readiness Command, Europe maintained the necessary funds to ensure mission accomplishment, especially during uncertain and strained financial times and significant budget cuts. His careful and diligent oversight of the budget during these challenging periods was instrumental in maintaining operational effectiveness and minimizing disruption.